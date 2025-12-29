Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (SHO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 31st

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

Sunstone Hotel Investors has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a payout ratio of 189.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Sunstone Hotel Investors to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

NYSE SHO opened at $9.13 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $229.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.05 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 1.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.800-0.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc (NYSE:SHO) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning and asset?managing upper?upscale extended?stay and premium?branded hotel properties in the United States. The company’s business model centers on generating stable, long?term cash flows through franchise agreements and third?party management contracts with established hotel operators.

As of the most recent reporting period, Sunstone’s portfolio includes approximately 97 hotels and nearly 25,000 guest rooms across 19 states, with concentrations in major metropolitan and select high?growth secondary markets.

