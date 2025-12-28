Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Short Interest Update

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 240,613 shares, a growth of 68.5% from the November 30th total of 142,765 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 362,306 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFAT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.8% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 160,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAT traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $60.48. 253,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average of $57.20.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

