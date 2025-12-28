Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Short Interest Down 62.7% in December

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,531 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the November 30th total of 4,107 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,380 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

LANDM traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $24.90. 3,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $25.01.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be given a $0.1042 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%.

About Gladstone Land

Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LANDM) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition and management of farmland across the United States. Established in 2013 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, the company focuses on generating stable income through long-term rental agreements with accredited agricultural operators. As one of the few publicly traded farmland REITs, Gladstone Land seeks to provide investors with exposure to a diversified portfolio of land assets tied to the essential agricultural sector.

The company’s primary business activity involves purchasing high-quality farmland and leasing it back under triple-net arrangements, whereby tenants assume responsibility for property taxes, insurance and maintenance.

