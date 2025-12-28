Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY) Short Interest Down 63.8% in December

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,936 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the November 30th total of 8,115 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 27,248 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NUHY stock remained flat at $21.61 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,721. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.62. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.17 and a 12 month high of $21.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $696,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 29,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 42,942.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 26,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NUHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of market-value-weighted US dollar-denominated high yield corporate bonds screened for favorable ESG criteria. NUHY was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

