Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 19,333 shares, a decline of 46.3% from the November 30th total of 36,009 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 433,935 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ørsted A/S Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNNGY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.18. The stock had a trading volume of 265,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,476. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.52. Ørsted A/S has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $33.02.

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) is a Denmark-based renewable energy company that specializes in the development, construction and operation of offshore wind farms. Formerly known as DONG Energy until its rebranding in 2017 to honor Danish scientist Hans Christian Ørsted, the company has grown into a global leader in offshore wind power and green energy solutions.

The company’s core activities include the full lifecycle management of offshore wind projects, encompassing site identification, engineering, turbine installation and long-term operations and maintenance.

