Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eramet S.A. (OTCMKTS:ERMAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 432 shares, a decrease of 41.5% from the November 30th total of 738 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,218 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eramet Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of OTCMKTS:ERMAY traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $6.20. 285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average is $6.13. Eramet has a 1-year low of $4.44 and a 1-year high of $7.71.

Get Eramet alerts:

About Eramet

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Paris, Eramet is a global mining and metallurgical group specializing in the production of high-value metal raw materials and alloys. Its core activities span the extraction, processing and refining of manganese and nickel ores, which are critical for stainless steel manufacturing and the rapidly expanding electric vehicle battery market. In recent years, the company has broadened its portfolio to include lithium hydroxide and rare earth elements, aligning its offerings with the needs of energy transition and advanced manufacturing sectors.

Eramet operates in more than twenty countries, with major mining sites in New Caledonia and Gabon and processing facilities across Europe and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eramet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eramet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.