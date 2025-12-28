Short Interest in flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Drops By 52.6%

flatexDEGIRO AG (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 59,739 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the November 30th total of 126,157 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 8,897 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of flatexDEGIRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, flatexDEGIRO presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS FNNTF remained flat at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.38. flatexDEGIRO has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $32.80.

flatexDEGIRO AG is a Germany-based digital brokerage firm formed through the merger of German online broker flatex AG and Dutch discount broker DeGiro in 2020. The combined entity offers a unified trading platform designed for retail investors, aiming to provide low-cost access to global financial markets. Headquartered in Frankfurt am Main with regional offices across Europe, flatexDEGIRO serves as one of the continent’s leading online brokers.

The company’s core offerings include execution and custody services for equities, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds and derivatives.

