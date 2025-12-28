First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 57,465 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 95,443 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 105,182 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 105,182 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of FGD stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $30.53. 134,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,113. The company has a market capitalization of $983.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.76. First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund has a 1-year low of $21.60 and a 1-year high of $30.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average is $28.92.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover. The Index universe is defined as all component companies of the 24 developed-market country indexes in the Dow Jones Global Indexes family.

