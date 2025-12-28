Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FELV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 73,042 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the November 30th total of 119,020 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 108,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily volume of 108,072 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FELV. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $66,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 3,650.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FELV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. 47,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,829. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.48 and a 1 year high of $35.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.86.

About Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Value ETF (FELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap value stocks belonging to a broad US equity value index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELV was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

