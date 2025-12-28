Short Interest in American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Declines By 39.4%

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,720 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 6,135 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,522 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,522 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Up 1.9%

AMS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 18,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,761. The company has a market capitalization of $14.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 0.12. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services operates as a specialized healthcare services company focused on delivering diagnostic imaging solutions to community and rural hospitals across the United States. Through strategic joint ventures and management agreements, the company collaborates with hospital partners to develop and operate outpatient imaging centers that provide advanced modalities while sharing the capital and operating costs. By partnering directly with hospitals, American Shared Hospital Services enables facility owners to offer in-house diagnostic capabilities without the burden of full operational oversight and significant equipment investment.

The company’s service portfolio encompasses a wide range of imaging technologies, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), positron emission tomography/computed tomography (PET/CT), mammography, ultrasound, bone densitometry (DEXA) and nuclear medicine.

