Short Interest in Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF) Declines By 40.0%

Mfs Govt Mkts (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 16,618 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the November 30th total of 27,706 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 50,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 50,177 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Mfs Govt Mkts Stock Up 0.8%
NYSE:MGF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,138. Mfs Govt Mkts has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.
Mfs Govt Mkts Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0193 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th.
Mfs Govt Mkts Company Profile
MFS Government Markets Fund (NYSE: MGF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide current income consistent with preservation of capital and liquidity by investing primarily in U.S. government and government-related debt securities. The fund’s portfolio typically consists of U.S. Treasury obligations, agency securities and repurchase agreements collateralized by government-backed instruments. By concentrating on high-quality, sovereign-issued fixed income, MGF aims to offer investors relatively stable returns while minimizing exposure to credit risk.
The fund employs a disciplined, yield-curve-aware approach, blending short-term and intermediate-term maturities to balance income generation with interest-rate sensitivity.
