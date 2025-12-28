Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL) Short Interest Update

Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 1,153 shares, a drop of 45.8% from the November 30th total of 2,127 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 3,273 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e-)” rating on shares of Bluemount in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bluemount currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bluemount Trading Down 6.6%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bluemount

Shares of BMHL stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.38. 8,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43. Bluemount has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $4.49.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bluemount stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluemount Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BMHL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 58,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.23% of Bluemount at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bluemount Company Profile

Bluemount, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) organized as a Cayman Islands exempted company and listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the ticker symbol BMHL. As a blank check company, Bluemount has no ongoing commercial operations and was formed to raise capital through an initial public offering for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination.

Following its public listing, Bluemount holds its proceeds in a trust account until it identifies and completes a business combination with one or more target companies.

