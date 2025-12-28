Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW) Short Interest Update

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTMWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 13,457 shares, an increase of 110.3% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 46,265 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bitcoin Depot Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:BTMWW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,532. Bitcoin Depot has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32.

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot, Inc (NASDAQ: BTMWW) operates one of the largest cryptocurrency ATM networks in the United States, providing self-service kiosks where consumers can buy and sell major digital assets. The company’s machines support transactions in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash, enabling users to access cryptocurrency markets without requiring a traditional exchange account. Transactions can be completed in minutes, and many kiosks are co-located in retail convenience stores, pharmacies and shopping centers to maximize accessibility.

Since its founding in 2016, Bitcoin Depot has grown through a combination of organic deployment and strategic partnerships with retail operators.

