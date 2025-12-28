Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 144,636 shares, a growth of 122.2% from the November 30th total of 65,094 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 175,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Cipher Mining Stock Performance

CIFRW stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. 25,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,150. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.06. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.14) million during the quarter.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc operates as a vertically integrated digital asset mining company focused on the design, development and operation of large-scale, high-efficiency Bitcoin mining facilities. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company combines in-house engineering, procurement and construction capabilities with dedicated site management to deliver turnkey hosting services for its fleet of proprietary cryptocurrency mining machines.

The company’s core business activities include securing long-term power agreements, deploying custom cooling and electrical infrastructure and optimizing mining operations through real-time performance monitoring.

