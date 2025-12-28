Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX) and Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Financial Survey

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) and Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta (NYSE:VTMX – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sun Hung Kai Properties and Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Hung Kai Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 2 2 2 0 2.00

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a consensus price target of $33.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.01%. Given Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta is more favorable than Sun Hung Kai Properties.

Dividends

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sun Hung Kai Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta pays out 850.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

6.6% of Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Hung Kai Properties $10.23 billion 3.55 $2.48 billion N/A N/A Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta $271.81 million 9.79 $223.35 million $0.02 1,572.25

Sun Hung Kai Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Hung Kai Properties and Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Hung Kai Properties N/A N/A N/A Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta 1.83% 0.19% 0.12%

Volatility & Risk

Sun Hung Kai Properties has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta beats Sun Hung Kai Properties on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Hung Kai Properties

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops, sells, and leases properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also provides property management services; construction-related services, including landscaping, electrical and mechanical installation, production and installation of wooden doors, and construction plant and machinery leasing; and insurance products to individuals and businesses comprising householder’s comprehensive, fire, employees’ compensation, travel, personal accident, motor vehicles, contractors’ all risks, third party liability, and property all risks. In addition, the company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile broadband services; and data center services, including infrastructure, facility management, server co-location, and other value-added services. Further, it manages car parks, tunnels, and toll roads; facilities management and value-added services; general insurance; offers transport facilities for private and the public sectors; operates an expressway; provides public bus services; and offers airport freight forwarding and aviation support services. Additionally, the company provides container handling and storage, container freight station, and other port-related services; operates department stores and supermarkets; and offers mortgage and other loan financing facilities, as well as offers asset and project management, architectural and engineering, cleaning, and secretarial services. It also engages in the club and road management business. The company was formerly known as Sun Hung Kai (Holdings) Limited and changed its name to Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited in March 1973. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

About Corporacion Inmobiliaria Vesta

Corporación Inmobiliaria Vesta, S.A.B. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, manages, operates, and leases industrial buildings and distribution facilities in Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

