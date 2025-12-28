Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 184,213 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the November 30th total of 81,615 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,742. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,912,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,333,000 after acquiring an additional 752,732 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,744,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,464,000 after buying an additional 276,360 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,557,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,282,000 after purchasing an additional 118,708 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 58,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 1,957,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,656,000 after acquiring an additional 299,361 shares during the period.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

