Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 184,213 shares, a growth of 125.7% from the November 30th total of 81,615 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 381,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,428 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $16.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,742. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $15.84 and a 1 year high of $17.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.63.
Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2031. The fund will unwind in December 2031 and return capitals and proceeds to investors. BSCV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF
- Wall Street Stockpicker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
- Washington prepares for war
- The end of the Silicon chip??
- 33,000% boom from weird new “AI Fuel?”
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.