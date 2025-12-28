42-coin (42) Trading Down 7.5% Over Last Week

42-coin (42) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $18.30 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for about $28,507.41 or 0.32588864 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000141 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00009615 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00090235 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00007163 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 34% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- ReddCoin (RDD) traded 433% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About 42-coin
42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.
