Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $212.00.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Redburn Partners set a $184.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Cintas from $246.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 25th.

Cintas Stock Down 0.0%

Cintas stock opened at $191.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.13. Cintas has a twelve month low of $180.39 and a twelve month high of $229.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.07% and a net margin of 17.58%.The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cintas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.810-4.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cintas will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.48%.

Cintas announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cintas

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $925,531,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5,641.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,016,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,682,000 after acquiring an additional 998,963 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 275.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,556,000 after acquiring an additional 823,885 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 5,341.8% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP now owns 747,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,352,000 after acquiring an additional 733,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 516.8% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 854,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,529,000 after acquiring an additional 715,570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is a provider of business services and products focused on workplace appearance, safety and facility maintenance. The company is best known for its uniform rental and corporate apparel programs, which include rental, leasing and direct-purchase options, laundering and garment repair. Cintas markets its services to a wide range of end-users, including manufacturing, food service, healthcare, hospitality, retail and government customers.

Beyond uniforms, Cintas offers a suite of facility services and products designed to help organizations maintain clean, safe and compliant workplaces.

