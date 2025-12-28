Shaker Investments LLC OH Reduces Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Shaker Investments LLC OH decreased its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores comprises about 1.8% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $4,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 243.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.6% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Zacks raised FY2027 EPS to $18.35 (from $17.80) and FY2028 to $19.90 (from $19.40), signaling stronger full?year profit outlooks that could support higher valuation multiples. Zacks Research Revisions

Zacks raised FY2027 EPS to $18.35 (from $17.80) and FY2028 to $19.90 (from $19.40), signaling stronger full?year profit outlooks that could support higher valuation multiples. Positive Sentiment: Several quarterly raises: Q2 2027 bumped to $5.91 (from $5.43), Q3 2027 to $3.05 (from $2.92), Q4 2027 to $3.34 (from $3.25), and Q4 2026 to $3.05 (from $2.83) — these increments point to better-than-expected operational trends across upcoming quarters. Zacks Research Revisions

Several quarterly raises: Q2 2027 bumped to $5.91 (from $5.43), Q3 2027 to $3.05 (from $2.92), Q4 2027 to $3.34 (from $3.25), and Q4 2026 to $3.05 (from $2.83) — these increments point to better-than-expected operational trends across upcoming quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retains a “Hold” rating on CASY despite the mixed revisions; the firm’s view tempers how strongly investors may react to the estimate changes. Zacks Research Revisions

Zacks retains a “Hold” rating on CASY despite the mixed revisions; the firm’s view tempers how strongly investors may react to the estimate changes. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed near?term estimates: Q1 2027 was cut to $6.05 (from $6.20) and Q1 2028 to $6.56 (from $6.76), indicating potential short?term headwinds that could weigh on next?quarter expectations and near?term stock momentum. Zacks Research Revisions

In related news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total transaction of $1,936,679.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,439,312.20. The trade was a 30.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $585.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $585.67.

CASY opened at $568.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.08 and a 52 week high of $575.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $547.94 and a 200-day moving average of $533.28.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $5.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Investors of record on Sunday, February 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc (NASDAQ: CASY) is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company’s stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

