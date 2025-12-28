FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $35.30 Million Stock Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF $BOND

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,140 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF comprises 5.0% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $35,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOND. Transce3nd LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.60 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $88.95 and a 12 month high of $94.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.75.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies. BOND was launched on Mar 1, 2012 and is managed by PIMCO.

