Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMRZ shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Amrize in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amrize in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amrize from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on Amrize and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Amrize Price Performance

Shares of AMRZ stock opened at $55.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amrize has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $56.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion and a PE ratio of 30.27.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,711.72. This trade represents a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Roald Brouwer bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.77 per share, for a total transaction of $207,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief technology officer directly owned 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,930. This represents a 80.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,399,720.

Institutional Trading of Amrize

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMRZ. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its position in Amrize by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Amrize in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,974,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Amrize by 40.8% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 554,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,894,000 after purchasing an additional 160,629 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amrize in the third quarter worth $1,809,000.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

