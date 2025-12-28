Critical Survey: Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) vs. SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK)

SecureAlert (OTCMKTS:TRCK – Get Free Report) and Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SecureAlert has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mawson Infrastructure Group has a beta of 4.62, meaning that its stock price is 362% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get SecureAlert alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of SecureAlert shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.9% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of SecureAlert shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Mawson Infrastructure Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SecureAlert -5.35% -5.94% 1.77% Mawson Infrastructure Group -24.28% N/A -22.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares SecureAlert and Mawson Infrastructure Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SecureAlert and Mawson Infrastructure Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SecureAlert 0 0 0 0 0.00 Mawson Infrastructure Group 1 2 0 0 1.67

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SecureAlert and Mawson Infrastructure Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SecureAlert $35.22 million 0.13 -$1.88 million ($0.16) -2.50 Mawson Infrastructure Group $59.26 million 0.09 -$46.13 million ($12.60) -0.36

SecureAlert has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mawson Infrastructure Group. SecureAlert is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mawson Infrastructure Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SecureAlert

(Get Free Report)

Track Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets location tracking devices in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. The company's products include ReliAlert XC4, a GPS monitoring device; and ReliAlert XC 3, which enables agencies to track offender movements and communicate directly with offenders in real-time through on-board two/three-way voice communication technology. It also provides IntelliTrack, a secure state of the art device-agnostic platform; IntelliTrack Mobile, a mobile application of the Intellitrack software is available for Android and iOS devices; TrackerPAL, a cloud-based monitoring system; TrackerPAL Mobile, a mobile application of the TrackerPAL software for Android and iOS devices; data analytics services; and BACtrack, a smartphone-based remote alcohol monitoring system. In addition, the company offers Empower smartphone application that provides victim and survivor support by creating a mobile geo-zone around a survivor of domestic abuse and communicates with the offender's tracking device; Socrates 360, a platform that offers various content and service; SecureCuff steel bands; and RF Beacon, a self-contained and short-range transmitting station that provides a radio frequency signal communicating with assigned offender GPS devices, as well as product support services. Further, the company develops and sells various related software, services, accessories, networking solutions, and monitoring applications. The company was formerly known as SecureAlert, Inc. and changed its name to Track Group, Inc. in May 2015. Track Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Naperville, Illinois.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Free Report)

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities. The company is based in Midland, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for SecureAlert Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureAlert and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.