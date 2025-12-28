Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF) Receives $14.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Argus set a $15.00 target price on Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of Herbalife in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Herbalife from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th.

HLF opened at $13.33 on Friday. Herbalife has a 12-month low of $5.04 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Herbalife had a net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.84%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda Cloud bought 17,000 shares of Herbalife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $152,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 38,857 shares in the company, valued at $348,547.29. This trade represents a 77.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,200 shares of company stock worth $167,938. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Herbalife by 3.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 2.7% in the second quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 82,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE: HLF) operates as a global multi-level marketing company specializing in weight-management, nutritional supplement, sports nutrition and personal care products. Its portfolio includes protein shakes, vitamins, energy and fitness supplements, hydration products and skin and hair care items, all formulated to support wellness, performance and healthy living. Products are manufactured in GMP-certified facilities to ensure consistent quality and safety standards.

