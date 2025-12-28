36,804 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Acquired by Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,804 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $16,367,000. Tesla comprises approximately 3.2% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. ESL Trust Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $475.19 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.25 and a 1-year high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $444.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.79, a PEG ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.87.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $425.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. President Capital raised their price target on Tesla from $373.00 to $529.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $414.50.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 56,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.66, for a total value of $25,606,501.20. Following the sale, the director owned 1,391,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,145,215.90. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,637 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.93, for a total transaction of $1,170,643.41. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 13,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,107,145.01. This represents a 16.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean?energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company’s stated mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla’s automotive business includes a lineup of battery?electric vehicles and related services.

