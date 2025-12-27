John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 58,336 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the November 30th total of 140,914 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,659 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE HPS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 78,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,732. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $13.08 and a 52 week high of $15.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average is $14.80.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.1%.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities, with a primary focus on preferred stocks and similar instruments. As a closed-end fund, HPS issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the New York Stock Exchange, allowing investors to participate in its income strategy through the open market.
The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in preferred securities of U.S.
