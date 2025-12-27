Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,379 shares, a decline of 55.1% from the November 30th total of 31,994 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,931 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 64,931 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Magnis Energy Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. 34,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,811. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS: MNSEF) is an Australia-based energy technology company specializing in the development and production of advanced lithium-ion battery materials and components. Founded in 2003 as Magnis Resources, the company has evolved from mineral exploration to focus on the burgeoning electric vehicle and grid storage markets. Its core operations encompass the design, engineering and planned operation of facilities for synthetic graphite anode processing and lithium-ion cell assembly.

Central to Magnis’s strategy is a battery materials manufacturing hub under development in Townsville, Queensland, created through a joint venture with international and local partners.

