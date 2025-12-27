Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Head-To-Head Review

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Douglas Elliman and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 1 0 0 0 1.00 Kennedy-Wilson 2 1 0 0 1.33

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than Douglas Elliman.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Douglas Elliman has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kennedy-Wilson has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman -5.76% -3.19% -0.93% Kennedy-Wilson 1.59% 19.00% 2.22%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Douglas Elliman and Kennedy-Wilson”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $995.63 million 0.21 -$76.32 million ($0.70) -3.39 Kennedy-Wilson $531.40 million 2.53 -$33.00 million ($0.26) -37.44

Kennedy-Wilson has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Douglas Elliman. Kennedy-Wilson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Douglas Elliman, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.6% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats Douglas Elliman on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C. In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

