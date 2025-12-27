Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF) Short Interest Down 54.1% in December

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:DGWPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 164 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the November 30th total of 357 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGWPF remained flat at $72.00 during trading on Friday. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $65.39 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.54.

Get Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

About Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA (OTCMKTS: DGWPF) is a Germany-based technology company specializing in medical and safety solutions. Founded in 1889 and headquartered in Lübeck, Dräger serves hospitals, emergency responders, and industrial clients around the globe.

In its medical division, Dräger offers a comprehensive range of products for acute care environments. The portfolio includes ventilators, anesthesia machines, patient monitoring systems, infusion pumps, and neonatal care equipment. These solutions are designed to enhance clinical workflows, ensure patient safety, and provide seamless data integration across operating rooms, intensive care units, and patient transport settings.

Dräger’s safety technology segment develops equipment to protect against respiratory and gas hazards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.