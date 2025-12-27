Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 132,368 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the November 30th total of 302,948 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 587,801 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 587,801 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $53,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.13. 326,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,608. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.88. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $52.10 and a 1 year high of $75.26. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.01.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

