Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNIW) Short Interest Up 175.1% in December

Nvni Group Limited (NASDAQ:NVNIW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 14,305 shares, an increase of 175.1% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 7,171 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Nvni Group Trading Up 8.6%

NASDAQ:NVNIW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,433. Nvni Group has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

Get Nvni Group alerts:

Nvni Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nvni Group Limited provides a business to business SaaS platform that offers cloud solutions. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in São Paulo, Brazil.

Receive News & Ratings for Nvni Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nvni Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.