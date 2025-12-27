Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN) Short Interest Update

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 10,248 shares, an increase of 112.1% from the November 30th total of 4,831 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 140.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. RW Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

LOAN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,382. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.27. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.21.

Manhattan Bridge Capital ( NASDAQ:LOAN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 58.67%.The company had revenue of $2.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.4%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc (NASDAQ: LOAN) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that specializes in providing financing solutions to small and medium-sized businesses across the United States. The firm structures short-term bridge loans, senior secured debt and mezzanine debt facilities to support clients’ growth initiatives, working capital needs and acquisition financing requirements. Its investment approach is designed to deliver flexible, asset-backed financing tailored to the unique cash-flow profiles of its portfolio companies.

Operating primarily from its New York headquarters, Manhattan Bridge Capital partners with businesses in a variety of sectors, including business services, consumer products, healthcare and industrial manufacturing.

