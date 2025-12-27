Dymension (DYM) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $30.57 Million

Dymension (DYM) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Dymension has a market capitalization of $30.57 million and $2.17 million worth of Dymension was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dymension has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One Dymension coin can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dymension Profile

Dymension launched on February 6th, 2024. Dymension’s total supply is 1,058,719,659 coins and its circulating supply is 433,136,111 coins. Dymension’s official website is dymension.xyz. Dymension’s official Twitter account is @dymension. Dymension’s official message board is forum.dymension.xyz.

Dymension Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dymension (DYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Dymension has a current supply of 1,058,696,530 with 432,935,710 in circulation. The last known price of Dymension is 0.07033436 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $3,973,043.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dymension.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dymension directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dymension should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dymension using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

