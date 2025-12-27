Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $1.30 on Top Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $137.53 million and approximately $29.57 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,920.01 or 0.03339023 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00014370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00006783 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002342 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,931,123 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

