Braintrust Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. One Braintrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $56.90 thousand worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust’s launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

