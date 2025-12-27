NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $57.03 on Major Exchanges

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 27th. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95.14 thousand worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NXM Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

