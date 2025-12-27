Enegra (EGX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $118.04 Thousand (EGX)

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Enegra (EGX) has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and approximately $118.04 thousand worth of Enegra (EGX) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enegra (EGX) has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Enegra (EGX) token can now be bought for $190.65 or 0.00218003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enegra (EGX)

Enegra (EGX)’s genesis date was August 2nd, 2019. Enegra (EGX)’s total supply is 87,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,978,934 tokens. Enegra (EGX)’s official website is www.enegragroup.com. The Reddit community for Enegra (EGX) is https://reddit.com/r/enegra. Enegra (EGX)’s official Twitter account is @enegragroup. Enegra (EGX)’s official message board is www.medium.com/enegra.

Enegra (EGX) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enegra (EGX) (EGX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Polygon platform. Enegra (EGX) has a current supply of 87,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Enegra (EGX) is 191.04351352 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $117,593.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.enegragroup.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enegra (EGX) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enegra (EGX) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enegra (EGX) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

