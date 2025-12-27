Lista DAO Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.51 Million (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Lista DAO has a market capitalization of $48.60 million and approximately $10.51 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lista DAO has traded up 20.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $87,430.80 or 0.99915820 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87,253.30 or 0.99680859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lista DAO launched on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 795,588,564 tokens and its circulating supply is 283,518,234 tokens. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official website for Lista DAO is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 795,588,564.255041 with 283,532,536.4841436 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.16794475 USD and is up 5.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $11,323,801.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lista DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lista DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

