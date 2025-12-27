Worldcoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $51.62 Million (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Worldcoin has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $51.62 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Worldcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Worldcoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Worldcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87,437.48 or 0.99986256 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87,253.30 or 0.99680859 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Worldcoin Token Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,652,371,936 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org.

Worldcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,652,371,936.9700146 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 0.49322568 USD and is down -1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 513 active market(s) with $56,139,191.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Worldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Worldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Worldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Worldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Worldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.