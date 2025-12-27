Short Interest in ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL) Declines By 51.6%

ProShares UltraShort Gold (NYSEARCA:GLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 253,550 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the November 30th total of 524,216 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,236,794 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,236,794 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ProShares UltraShort Gold Trading Down 2.4%

GLL stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.69. 1,968,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,475. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.87. ProShares UltraShort Gold has a 12 month low of $23.44 and a 12 month high of $71.96.

Get ProShares UltraShort Gold alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold by 55,280.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Gold in the second quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $809,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Gold

ProShares UltraShort Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of gold bullion as measured by the United States dollar p.m. fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying gold, but instead, will seek exposure to gold through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of gold to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of gold will be the United States dollar price of gold bullion as measured by the London afternoon fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated gold bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.