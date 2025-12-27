Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE) Short Interest Update

Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ:IMTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 31,302 shares, a decrease of 52.3% from the November 30th total of 65,602 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 145,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 145,937 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Integrated Media Technology Stock Down 3.7%

NASDAQ IMTE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.61. The stock had a trading volume of 16,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,455. Integrated Media Technology has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Integrated Media Technology in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

About Integrated Media Technology

Integrated Media Technology (NASDAQ: IMTE) is a semiconductor company specializing in digital audio processing solutions for consumer electronics, telecommunications equipment and professional audio applications. The company’s core business revolves around the design, development and sale of digital signal processing (DSP) chips, audio modules and accompanying firmware and software algorithms. Its product portfolio includes high-performance audio codecs, multi-channel DSP cores, noise reduction and echo cancellation engines, all tailored to enhance audio quality in smart speakers, soundbars, televisions, set-top boxes and conferencing devices.

In addition to standalone chips, Integrated Media Technology offers turnkey hardware modules that integrate its DSP IP with analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), digital-to-analog converters (DACs) and power management subsystems.

Featured Stories

