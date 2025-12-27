APENFT Hits 1-Day Volume of $18.38 Million (NFT)

APENFT (NFT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, APENFT has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. APENFT has a total market cap of $7.01 million and approximately $18.38 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APENFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About APENFT

APENFT was first traded on March 29th, 2021. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 tokens. APENFT’s official website is ainft.com. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @officialainft and its Facebook page is accessible here. APENFT’s official message board is medium.com/@officialainft.

Buying and Selling APENFT

According to CryptoCompare, “APENFT aims to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain and support the growth of native crypto NFT artists.The blockchain-based NFT was created to give digital assets a unique marker. NFT also provides a cross-border clearing and settlement platform, enabling nonfungible digital assets to be mapped onto the chain for exchanging.TelegramWhitepaper”

