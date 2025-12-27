Velas Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.27 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 27th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $2.07 thousand worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 23.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000128 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00003499 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000242 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,764,304,288 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.