Concordium (CCD) One Day Volume Hits $360.10 Thousand

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Concordium has a total market cap of $122.29 million and $360.10 thousand worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Concordium has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Coin Profile

Concordium was first traded on February 10th, 2022. Concordium’s total supply is 14,250,725,466 coins and its circulating supply is 11,719,291,801 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/@concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

