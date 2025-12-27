First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDIGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,756 shares, an increase of 216.4% from the November 30th total of 1,187 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,583 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,583 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

RFDI stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $80.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.9961 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFDI was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

