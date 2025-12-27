First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,756 shares, an increase of 216.4% from the November 30th total of 1,187 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,583 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,583 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Trading Up 0.0%
RFDI stock opened at $80.79 on Friday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $80.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.43 and its 200 day moving average is $76.08. The stock has a market cap of $138.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.
First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.9961 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (RFDI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed ex U.S. index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed-country stocks (excluding the US) selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio. RFDI was launched on Apr 13, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.