Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC) Short Interest Up 104.3% in December

Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RDAC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 9,118 shares, a growth of 104.3% from the November 30th total of 4,464 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rising Dragon Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Rising Dragon Acquisition has a consensus rating of “Sell”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RDAC
Institutional Trading of Rising Dragon Acquisition
Rising Dragon Acquisition Stock Up 4.6%
NASDAQ RDAC opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. Rising Dragon Acquisition has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $16.43.
About Rising Dragon Acquisition
Rising Dragon Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: RDAC) is a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, incorporated in the Cayman Islands in November 2020 to pursue a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition or other business combination. The company held its initial public offering in February 2021, raising funds aimed at financing acquisitions and related transaction expenses.
Rising Dragon Acquisition focuses on identifying high-growth opportunities in Asia, targeting sectors such as technology, media, telecommunications, healthcare and consumer products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rising Dragon Acquisition
- Do not delete, read immediately
- INVESTOR ALERT: Tiny “$3 AI Wonder Stock” on the Verge of Blasting Off
- Can Any Expenses Be Deducted From Capital Gains Tax?
- Do you know what Amazon is planning for January 1?
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Rising Dragon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rising Dragon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.