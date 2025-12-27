Astar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 27th. Astar has a market capitalization of $82.83 million and $1.61 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Astar token can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Astar has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar was first traded on January 17th, 2022. Astar’s total supply is 8,598,823,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,258,651,818 tokens. The Reddit community for Astar is https://reddit.com/r/astarnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

