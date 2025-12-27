Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW) Short Interest Update

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totaling 804 shares, a decrease of 74.0% from the November 30th total of 3,096 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 57,925 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solid Power Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SLDPW opened at $0.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.77. Solid Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33.

Get Solid Power alerts:

About Solid Power

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc (NASDAQ: SLDPW) is a developer and manufacturer of all-solid-state rechargeable battery cells, targeting applications in electric vehicles, aerospace, and defense markets. The company’s core technology centers on high-energy-density sulfide-based solid electrolytes, which replace the liquid electrolytes found in conventional lithium-ion batteries. By leveraging solid electrolytes, Solid Power aims to enhance safety, prolong cycle life, and increase energy density, addressing key challenges in next-generation battery systems.

Solid Power’s product portfolio includes prototype and pre-commercial solid?state cells designed for automotive use, with anticipated energy densities exceeding those of current lithium-ion offerings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.