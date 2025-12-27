TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (TIMB) to Issue Special Dividend of $0.68 on January 7th

TIM S.A. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a special dividend on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.6784 per share on Wednesday, January 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 29th.

TIM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. TIM has a payout ratio of 99.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TIM to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.3%.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $20.25 on Friday. TIM has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a 200 day moving average of $20.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. TIM had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TIM will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in TIM by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,482,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after buying an additional 339,384 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TIM by 4.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after purchasing an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of TIM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 449,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TIM by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,015,000 after purchasing an additional 38,649 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 445,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 93,179 shares in the last quarter.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies. TIM S.A is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The company operates as a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações SA

