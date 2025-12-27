Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF $FENY

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 522,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,909,000. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF makes up 6.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 66,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 4,601.8% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 21,935.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 909.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FENY stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day moving average of $24.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $26.23.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

