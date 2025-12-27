Region Group (RGN) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.07 on January 29th

Region Group (ASX:RGN – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 17th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Thursday, January 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 282.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Region Group (RGN) includes two internally managed real estate investment trusts owning a portfolio of convenience-based retail properties located across Australia. Region invests in retail properties predominantly anchored by non-discretionary retailers, with long leases to tenants such as Woolworths Limited, Coles Limited and companies in the Wesfarmers Limited group. Region Group comprises two registered managed investment schemes, Region Management Trust (ARSN 160 612 626) and Region Retail Trust (ARSN 160 612 788).

